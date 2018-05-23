DFW
Kruz Newz: Dallas ISD Holds Active Shooter Training for Students

Yesterday, about 6,000 middle school and high school students in the Dallas school district received active shooter training as part of an outreach program called “See, Say, Do Something.”   This training program was designed by Mark Herrera, director of education, International Association of Venue Managers, and a former SWAT officer who has worked for the Department of Homeland Security. This was planned before the Santa Fe shooting.

