Kruz Newz: Dallas ISD Holds Active Shooter Training for Students

Dallas ISD holds active shooter training for students https://t.co/IwRW7mvLfH — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 21, 2018

Yesterday, about 6,000 middle school and high school students in the Dallas school district received active shooter training as part of an outreach program called “See, Say, Do Something.” This training program was designed by Mark Herrera, director of education, International Association of Venue Managers, and a former SWAT officer who has worked for the Department of Homeland Security. This was planned before the Santa Fe shooting.

A moment of silence at See. Say. Do Something at @AACenter in honor of the lives lost at Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/pTQMsHiS2J — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) May 21, 2018

