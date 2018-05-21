WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3 Million Child Support Case

Stevie J won’t spend a day in jail regarding his million-dollar child support case.

A federal court judge Friday agreed not to throw Stevie in jail after he admitted to not making regular payments, failing drug screens and not filing his financial paperwork over to the court.

Judge Paul Crotty said Friday that jail wouldn’t be the right punishment for the producer turned reality star because it would not only disrupt his life, he also wouldn’t be able to work and make money for his restitution payments.

Instead, Judge Crotty told Stevie that he’d take him off of probation because his frequent traveling for work meant that it was difficult for his probation officer to keep up with him. The judge also transferred Stevie’s restitution enforcement from the Probation Office to the court’s financial crimes division.

“This will save time,” the judge said, “and there’s a better way to utilize the scarce resources of the court.”

Federal Prosecutor Kathleen Reilly said that Stevie had produced some, but not all of the required financial docs needed since his last court appearance two weeks ago, and Stevie’s lawyer, Xavier Donaldson said he’d passed his last drug test and has been attending a drug abuse treatment program.

More at Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I hope Stevie has another hit under his belt.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: