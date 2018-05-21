lilD
Home > LilD

#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3 Million Child Support Case

3 reads
Leave a comment

Stevie J won’t spend a day in jail regarding his million-dollar child support case.

A federal court judge Friday agreed not to throw Stevie in jail after he admitted to not making regular payments, failing drug screens and not filing his financial paperwork over to the court.

Judge Paul Crotty said Friday that jail wouldn’t be the right punishment for the producer turned reality star because it would not only disrupt his life, he also wouldn’t be able to work and make money for his restitution payments.

Instead, Judge Crotty told Stevie that he’d take him off of probation because his frequent traveling for work meant that it was difficult for his probation officer to keep up with him. The judge also transferred Stevie’s restitution enforcement from the Probation Office to the court’s financial crimes division.

“This will save time,” the judge said, “and there’s a better way to utilize the scarce resources of the court.”

Federal Prosecutor Kathleen Reilly said that Stevie had produced some, but not all of the required financial docs needed since his last court appearance two weeks ago, and Stevie’s lawyer, Xavier Donaldson said he’d passed his last drug test and has been attending a drug abuse treatment program.

More at Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I hope Stevie has another hit under his belt.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , stevie j back child support case , stevie j child support , stevie j court date , stevie j love hip hop atlanta

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3 Million Child Support Case

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 16 hours ago
05.20.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 17 hours ago
05.20.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The…
 20 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close