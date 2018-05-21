Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of “Proud”

Watch these adorable students make their mamas proud.

2 reads
Leave a comment
New Orleans Charter School Classroom

Source: Sylvanie Williams College Prep by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christia / Getty

This turnt teacher led her music students in a heart-wearing performance of 2 Chainz’ mom-Anthem “Proud.”

Watch the official video for “Proud” below, featuring YG and Offset.

GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of “Proud” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of “Proud”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 16 hours ago
05.20.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 17 hours ago
05.20.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The…
 20 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close