Cardi B Tweets And Deletes Details Of Offset’s Car Crash

According to Billboard, Cardi B tweeted and deleted a story explaining what caused fiancé Offset’s recent car accident.
“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself,” she wrote, “but God do unexplainable things! Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”
The tweets are gone, but the Migos member posted photos of the wreck and his injuries on Instagram.
“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”
The graphic photos show his totaled car and critical injuries.
