Kruz Newz: Employee Brings Laced Brownies to Co-Workers Send-off!

JKruz
0 reads
Leave a comment

They weren’t the kind of laced brownies you were thinking about.  They were laced with laxatives.  I can assume she didn’t like this co-worker or any of her other co-workers!  It all went down at a going-away party for an employee at MMI Engineered Solutions in Saline, Michigan.  Another co-worker caught wind of what was about to go down and police were called and the brownie baker was arrested at the party!

