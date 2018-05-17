Kruz Newz: Employee Brings Laced Brownies to Co-Workers Send-off!

Woman fired after baking laxative-laced brownies for colleague's send-off https://t.co/OA7LKRFAPM pic.twitter.com/rd10QfjZLd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 15, 2018

They weren’t the kind of laced brownies you were thinking about. They were laced with laxatives. I can assume she didn’t like this co-worker or any of her other co-workers! It all went down at a going-away party for an employee at MMI Engineered Solutions in Saline, Michigan. Another co-worker caught wind of what was about to go down and police were called and the brownie baker was arrested at the party!

