Tubi Tuesday: The Snow Bunny Chronicles: Looks Do Kill Review

If you’re one of those people who scroll right past movies on Tubi thinking they aren’t worth your time, let me be the first to tell you: don’t sleep on this one.

Source: SHANI SCOTT / SHANI SCOTT

This week’s Tubi Tuesday spotlight is The Snow Bunny Chronicles: Looks Do Kill, a thriller that takes viewers on a dark and eye-opening journey right here in Dallas. The film follows an activist who teams up with a detective to search for his missing cousin after a right-wing serial killer begins targeting victims throughout the city. What unfolds is a suspenseful story filled with twists, tension, and uncomfortable conversations that force viewers to think beyond the surface.

I thought this was a great movie. The story was compelling, the pacing kept me engaged, and the acting was exceptional from beginning to end. One thing that stood out to me was how committed the cast was to bringing these characters to life. The performances felt authentic and believable, which made some of the film’s heavier themes hit even harder.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with writer and director GuGu E. Michaels, who shared one of the biggest challenges of making the film. He explained that some of the non-Black actors had to become comfortable portraying characters who used offensive language and expressed hateful viewpoints that were essential to the story. While difficult, those performances helped create an honest portrayal of the themes the film explores.

Kudos to GuGu E. Michaels for assembling a talented cast and creating a story that sparks conversation long after the credits roll.

If you’re in the DFW area, you can catch a FREE screening of The Snow Bunny Chronicles: Looks Do Kill on Saturday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during Big Bink’s Break Room Podcast Party at 4311 Main Street in Dallas. RSVP at MediaRoom360.com.

I’m Shani Scott, and that’s this week’s Tubi Tuesday review.