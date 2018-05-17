News & Gossip
Lil Pump Becomes The Bigger Man First

Pskillz
Did Lil Pump just kill the beef between him and J Cole or nah. Press play and peep the free promo. “Esskeetit”  may be the new punch line  for all responses  that people ask you, when you don’t want to answer it. Yell out “Esskeetit”.

