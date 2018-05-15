Kruz Newz: Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stores

0 reads Leave a comment
The super cool retro console is coming back again.
It comes with classic games like Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda! Nintendo was barely able to keep up with their demand in 2016. I had a hard time finding one!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- New Video: Russ “Cherry Hill”
- Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson & Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Looked Like #LoveGoals
- We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s Name After This Classic Freestyle
- REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald Glover’s This Is America Video
- Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of Yanking Rita Ora Out Of The Closet
- When the Rich Get Richer: Floyd Mayweather Hits Jackpot in Video Poker
- Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Fights
- FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
- So THIS is Where Nas’ Money Goes…
- OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During One Of The Biggest Moments Of His Mom’s Life
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours