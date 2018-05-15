Kruz Newz: Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stores

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The super cool retro console is coming back again.

It comes with classic games like Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda! Nintendo was barely able to keep up with their demand in 2016. I had a hard time finding one!

