Kruz Newz: Mother Received Inappropriate Text Messages from Teacher about her Son

A Texas City mother, Tiffany Elfstrom “accidentally” received text messages about her 13-year old son who has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder from his TEACHER.

“This little MF’er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home,” the first message said.

“OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all my (expletive) hair out.”

She was actually on the phone with the teacher when she received the text messages.

 

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Mother Received Inappropriate Text Messages from Teacher about her Son

