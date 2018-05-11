Kruz Newz: Mother Received Inappropriate Text Messages from Teacher about her Son

Mother says teacher's controversial text messages about special-needs child accidentally sent to her https://t.co/YaYDDy8iyY pic.twitter.com/scvzBdSLRA — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 7, 2018

A Texas City mother, Tiffany Elfstrom “accidentally” received text messages about her 13-year old son who has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder from his TEACHER.

“This little MF’er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home,” the first message said. “OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all my (expletive) hair out.”

She was actually on the phone with the teacher when she received the text messages.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: