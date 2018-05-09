Entertainment News
Sam Smith feat. Logic – ‘Pray’ [New Video]

Sam Smith and Logic collaborated on the remix to “Pray,” and now their back with the video. Check it out and don’t miss Sam Smith when he comes to the America Airlines Center July 20.

