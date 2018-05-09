Social Media Is Still Mourning Houston, TX Rapper Big T

On Monday, May 7, news broke that Houston, TX rapper Big T, known for his vocals on Lil Troy‘s hit song “Wanna Be A Baller” suddenly passed away at age 52. Celebrities like Paul Wall and Lil Flip took to social media instantly.
WHAT A DAY😳😢😢😢MY BIG BRO @bigtee.tp95 AKA #BIGT #THEMILLIONDOLLARHOOKMAN JUST PASSED AWAY🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎼🎶🍀🚀 DIS SHIT CRAZY MAN… DIS DA 3RD PERSON I LOST WITHIN THE LAST 7 DAYS🙏🏽🙏🏽🍀MAN BIG T ALWAYS CAME THRU 4 ME AND SUNG HOOKS 4 ME!! MAN WE WAS ABOUT TO START ON OUR #LILFLIPANDBIGT ALBUM🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤘🏾🚀 MAN IM GO MISS U BRO. ME U AND @bigshasta713 WAS ABOUT 2 DO ANOTHER #3HEADEDMONSTER MIXTAPE…. I APPRECIATE U SINGING ON 8 SONGS ON MY #kinglife👑💎 ALBUM AND SINGING 🎤 ON ALL MY OTHER ALBUMS AS WELL…. WE GO MISS U BRO…. GLAD WE GOT 2 PERFORM #INTHEHOUSE 2GETHER FOR DA LAST TIME IN #BEAUMONT & IN #WACO 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💯🚀🚀🚀🎼🎶😢😢😢MAN IM NOT GO BE ABLE TO SLEEP 4 A FEW DAYS!!! #RIPBIGT🙏🏽 MR #WANNABEABALLER
As you can see in the tweets below a few days later, Twitter is still mourning.
Keep the H-Town legend’s memory alive DFW.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sources: XXL, Chronicle, ABC 13, Billboard
