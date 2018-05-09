News & Gossip
Meek Mill Receives Bad News On His Birthday

Pskillz
Sounds like Meek Mill may owe 1/3 of the Migos a birthday present on his own birthday. Offset puts his money on a Atlanta baller who, can secure the bag . Al Horford sealed the deal for Offset, as Boston beat Philly. Press Play and peep the 10 thousand dollar treat.

