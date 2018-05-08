History: How Did The City Of Dallas Get Its Name?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Question: How did the city of Dallas get its name?

Answer: There is no definite 100% answer about how the city of Dallas, Texas got its name, however, the city was founded by John Bryan Neely in 1841.

Sources: Quora, Texas Monthly, The Dallas Whisperer, Texas State Historical Association

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

