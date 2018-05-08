0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Question: How did the city of Dallas get its name?
Answer: There is no definite 100% answer about how the city of Dallas, Texas got its name, however, the city was founded by John Bryan Neely in 1841.
Sources: Quora, Texas Monthly, The Dallas Whisperer, Texas State Historical Association
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- History: How Did The City Of Dallas Get Its Name?
- Dallas Cowboys Kavon Fraizer And Justin March Host Free Football Camp On May 19th!
- Scary: This Registered Sex Offender Was Coaching At A Dallas High School [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Lebron James aka the Cleveland Cavaliers Swept the Toronto Raptors
- From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF Moments At The Met Gala
- Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name Or You’ll End Up Taking An ‘L’ Like Dr. Dre
- WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why Season 2
- Kruz Newz: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Abuse Allegations
- Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects
- Jerry Seinfeld Chops It Up With David Letterman Ahead Of New Episodes Of Comedians In Cars
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
14 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Jason KiddSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Steve NashSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Caron ButlerSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Jason TerrySource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Erick DampierSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Peja StojakovicSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shawn BradleySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jerry StackhouseSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Vince CarterSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Michael FinleySource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Juwan HowardSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Shawn MarionSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Drew GoodenSource:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours