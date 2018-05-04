The Dallas County Promise Means College Students Graduate Debt Free [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, the Dallas County promise means that college students can graduate debt free. Although submissions are closed for 2017-2018 year, be sure to visit dallascountypromise.org to get ready for next year and to learn more about this amazing program.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: