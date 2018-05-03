Kruz Newz: North Texas Highschool Student Arrested, Planned to Carry Out an ISIS Inspired Attack

2 reads Leave a comment
A 17-year-old student was arrested at Plano West Senior HighSchool on Tuesday. Matin Aziz-Yarand is accused of criminal solicitation of capital murder and making terroristic threats. Since December 2017, he had been communicating with two informants and an undercover agent about planning a terroristic attack at an unnamed school, a Hindu temple and the Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco. Scary world we live in!
