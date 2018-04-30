DFW
Kruz Newz: The Simpsons’ Made TV History Last Night!

JKruz
The Simpsons made television history last night after they hit the 636 episode mark beating out the tv show Gunsmoke.  It only took 29 years to get there!

history, television, The Simpsons, tv

