Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But With No Context

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Avengers: Infinity War

Source: Marvel/Disney / Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Infinity War raked in $630 Million on opening weekend and it was the one thing your Twitter timeline couldn’t stop talking about. Unfortunately, there were still a ton of people who haven’t seen the film. Compare that to the ton of people who saw the film and wanted to talk through their mourning, it was almost impossible for the two groups to coexist on the timeline.

The only solution was to drop spoilers on the timeline without actually spoiling the film for others. That’s how ‘Infinity Wars Spoilers Without Context’ became the weekend’s trending topic.

Here’s an example:

 

Flip through for even more spoilers with absolutely no context.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But With No Context

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 3 hours ago
04.29.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 3 hours ago
04.29.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 6 hours ago
04.29.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 3 days ago
04.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now