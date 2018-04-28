Pskillz
Home > Pskillz

Marlon Wayans Keeps It Real About Kanye

Pskillz
50 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Well maybe there’s a method to the Kanye West madness after all. Friday night we broke  his new “Lift Yourself” track.  Saturday morning rolls around,  and now we have another leaked track featuring T.i..After hearing that a couple hours ago U.S. Citizens including Marlon Wayans chimes in with his opinion as to Kanye’s mood. Ye vs The People sheds light to a lot .

Kanye West , Marlon Wayans , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Marlon Wayans Keeps It Real About Kanye

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 5 hours ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 6 hours ago
04.28.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 7 hours ago
04.28.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 9 hours ago
04.28.18
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New…
 10 hours ago
04.28.18
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 1 day ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 1 day ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 2 days ago
04.26.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 2 days ago
04.26.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 2 days ago
04.26.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 2 days ago
04.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now