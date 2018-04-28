Marlon Wayans Keeps It Real About Kanye

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Well maybe there’s a method to the Kanye West madness after all. Friday night we broke his new “Lift Yourself” track. Saturday morning rolls around, and now we have another leaked track featuring T.i..After hearing that a couple hours ago U.S. Citizens including Marlon Wayans chimes in with his opinion as to Kanye’s mood. Ye vs The People sheds light to a lot .

