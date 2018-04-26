Entertainment News
 Ella Mai goes on date night in “Boo’d Up” video

Jesse Salazar
You first heard Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” on 97-9 The Beat, and now she gives us visuals for the track. Straight out of the U.K. and signed to Interscope’s sub label 10 Summers Records led by DJ Mustard, the video shows Ella having fun on date night with her romantic interest and a few friends who just happen to be Khalid and Kamaiyah.

Continue reading  Ella Mai goes on date night in "Boo'd Up" video

