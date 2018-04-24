Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J Says He Was The First To Do This — Not J. Cole

LL Cool J has been in the game for many generations, so it’s understandable why he would be offended when fake news gets put into the hip hop-sphere.
Fans have been running with this “J. Cole is the first rapper to go platinum without features” accolade since 2014 — but Uncle L hopped on Twitter to set the record straight.
You know the social media trolls wasted no time calling LL a hater — but why can’t an OG share his resume with uninformed youngins’?
Oh, he also let us know that he invented the term G.O.A.T.
But LL stayed true to his ‘never let them see you sweat’ form and made it clear that he supports the young folks — just respect the history of the game.
Unlike most celebs, he didn’t take the trolls to seriously. Uncle L managed to find the humor in the shadiness:
All in all, there’s no beef between LL Cool J and J. Cole:
So cut it! And let us vibe out to KOD, drama free. Also, catch LL’s “Rock The Bells” Radio.
For the culture.