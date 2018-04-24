News & Gossip
Real Talk: Ellen DeGeneres Gets Emotional About Police Brutality

Van Jones gives some insight to the issue.

Global Grind Staff
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Last week, Ellen took a rare detour from her usual fun and friendly topics into the world of current events.

One major discussion that’s on her mind is police brutality. Ellen sat down with Van Jones to discuss the issue and she had a lot to say. Peep her commentary below!

 

