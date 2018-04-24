Kruz Newz: Kanye2024, Keep America Great Posters Popping Up in NYC, LA & Chicago

Some anonymous people/artists are putting up posters promoting Kanye for President in 2024 in Los Angeles, Chicago, and NYC. They are using Trump’s slogan “Keep America Great” and the hashtag #Kanye2024.

These posters timing come after Kanye tweeted about how much he admires YouTuber Candace Owens, who’s known for talking badly about the Black Lives Matter movement, minorities, women rights etc.

Even though someone has already claimed responsibility, I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t just some good ol’ publicity stunt!!!

these are all over the city right now pic.twitter.com/40VQuGhABP — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 23, 2018

Kanye West 2024 posters spotted in LA, Chicago & New York City #Kanye2024 pic.twitter.com/OLMxEK9zgc — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) April 23, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: