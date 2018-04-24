2 reads Leave a comment
Some anonymous people/artists are putting up posters promoting Kanye for President in 2024 in Los Angeles, Chicago, and NYC. They are using Trump’s slogan “Keep America Great” and the hashtag #Kanye2024.
These posters timing come after Kanye tweeted about how much he admires YouTuber Candace Owens, who’s known for talking badly about the Black Lives Matter movement, minorities, women rights etc.
Even though someone has already claimed responsibility, I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t just some good ol’ publicity stunt!!!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized with Blood Infection
- New Video: Janelle Monae “I Like That”
- Why Tuesdays Need More Attention
- Kruz Newz: Kanye2024, Keep America Great Posters Popping Up in NYC, LA & Chicago
- Dj Luke Nasty Has A Belated 420 Gift
- Real J Cole Fans Be Like
- Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We Didn’t Know We Needed
- It’s bath time for Janelle Monae in her video for “I Like That”
- Rich The Kid “Dead Friends”[New Video]
- Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye (Photo Gallery)
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye (Photo Gallery)
1. Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North WestSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 01, 2014Source:Getty 3 of 18
4. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at LAXSource:Splash News 4 of 18
5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016Source:Getty 5 of 18
6. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at NobuSource:Splash News 7 of 18
8. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 15, 2017Source:Getty 8 of 18
9. pregnant Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in Rio de JaneiroSource:Splash News 9 of 18
10. kim kardashian, kanye west, north westSource:Splash News 10 of 18
11. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Steve Stoute eat at NobuSource:Splash News 11 of 18
12. Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014Source:Getty 13 of 18
14. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 12, 2018Source:Getty 14 of 18
15. kim kardashian, kanye west, solangeSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North WestSource:Splash News 16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 25, 2016Source:Getty 17 of 18
18. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 18 of 18
comments – add yours