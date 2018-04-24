J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Kanye2024, Keep America Great Posters Popping Up in NYC, LA & Chicago

JKruz
Some anonymous people/artists are putting up posters promoting Kanye for President in 2024 in Los Angeles, Chicago, and NYC.  They are using Trump’s slogan “Keep America Great” and the hashtag #Kanye2024.

These posters timing come after Kanye tweeted about how much he admires YouTuber Candace Owens, who’s known for talking badly about the Black Lives Matter movement, minorities, women rights etc.

Even though someone has already claimed responsibility, I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t just some good ol’ publicity stunt!!!

