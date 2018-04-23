Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Nas Album Done?
Still tweeting up a storm on his Twitter handle, Kanye West gave June 15 the release date of Nas’ 11th studio album. West also mention that he’s overseeing the production of the LP. This will be the first album from Nas since his 2012’s Life Is Good.
In a similar series of tweets just days prior, Kanye revealed other release dates including his very own 7-track project on June 1, his joint project with KiD CuDi, Kids See Ghosts on June 8, Pusha T on May 25 and Teyana Taylor on June 22. As of now, no word yet if these dates are official or if they are simply single releases. Regardless, lets hope these dates stick.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Monday Moves: Your Spotlight Ain’t Shining If Your Crew Don’t Hype You Up Like This
- Cardi B Likes To Break Noses
- New Video: B.O.B. “Cuello”
- Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
- The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks Into Some Fashion Nova Jeans
- Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle Match In This Canadian Singer
- James Shaw Jr. Saved Lives By Wrestling Gun From Waffle House Shooter
- Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of Danny Ray Thomas
- Texas School Apologizes For Asking Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery
- Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He Claims They’re To Blame For “Wack” Music