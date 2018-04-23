Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date

Nas Album Done?

Still tweeting up a storm on his Twitter handle, Kanye West gave June 15 the release date of Nas’ 11th studio album. West also mention that he’s overseeing the production of the LP. This will be the first album from Nas since his 2012’s Life Is Good.

In a similar series of tweets just days prior, Kanye revealed other release dates including his very own 7-track project on June 1, his joint project with KiD CuDi, Kids See Ghosts on June 8, Pusha T on May 25 and Teyana Taylor on June 22. As of now, no word yet if these dates are official or if they are simply single releases. Regardless, lets hope these dates stick.

