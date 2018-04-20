Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana Trafficking Charges [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
According to Fox5, Atlanta rapper Ralo was arrested by the feds on marijuana trafficking charges. He was already in custody when they raided his home.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Ralo (Photo Gallery)
16 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Ralo (Photo Gallery)
1. Young Thug Birthday BashSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci ManeSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci ManeSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci ManeSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Travis Scott After PartySource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Lil Boosie Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Young Thug Birthday BashSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Lil Boosie Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Lil Boosie Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Pierre 'Pee' Thomas' Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci ManeSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Travis Scott After PartySource:Getty 16 of 16
