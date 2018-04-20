Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana Trafficking Charges [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to Fox5, Atlanta rapper Ralo was arrested by the feds on marijuana trafficking charges. He was already in custody when they raided his home.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

The Life & Times Of Ralo (Photo Gallery)

16 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Ralo (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana Trafficking Charges [VIDEO]

The Life & Times Of Ralo (Photo Gallery)

marijuana , ralo , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 53 mins ago
04.20.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise…
 7 hours ago
04.20.18
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 8 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 8 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 9 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 17 hours ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now