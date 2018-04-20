Putin, Trump, and Prostitutes

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Is it me, or is it weird that Vladimir Putin, AKA Russia’s president, called their prostitutes the best in the world?

So this really started back in 2013 when claims the Russian security services blackmailed Trump with a sex tape filmed in a Moscow hotel.. *sips tea* . Putin said the story was “nonsense” and that the people behind it were “worse than prostitutes”. Recently president Trump visited Russia and as Putin said, “he could not have fallen for a honey trap if one had been laid,” according to CNN.

“This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility -even though they are the best in the world, of course.”

I guesssss Vladamurrr (in my West Dallas accent)

