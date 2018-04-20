Kanye West Announces New Album & More!

Looks like G.O.O.D. Music is taking over this summer. Yesterday, TMZ reported that Kanye West has completed his album and previewed the finished project for radio and television personal, Charlamagne The God.

In a series of tweets Kanye revealed the dates for his 7-track album as well his and KiD CuDi’s joint project, Kids See Ghost. In addition, Yeezy penciled in release dates for Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

