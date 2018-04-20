Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Purple Rain Invasion

Jazzi Black
3 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

I’m sure we all remember where we were when we heard about Prince’s death. Many of us were furious, confused, and shocked with pain. There were many conspiracies surrounding his death like many celebrities, one of them being that he was allegedly killed. Well yesterday, news broke that no criminal charges were filed against his death.

“Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” the attorney said. 

The pill was Fentanyl, and it’s about 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin according to CNN. It’s been two whole years since Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator at his home/recording studio Paisley Park.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

death , paisley park , prince , purple rain

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Purple Rain Invasion

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 1 hour ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 15 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 18 hours ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 18 hours ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 18 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
A Hilarious History Of Kanye West And Charlamagne…
 21 hours ago
04.19.18
Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought &…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
Jacquees’ Feet Have The Internet Hitting WebMD For…
 24 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 24 hours ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now