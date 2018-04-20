Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
I’m sure we all remember where we were when we heard about Prince’s death. Many of us were furious, confused, and shocked with pain. There were many conspiracies surrounding his death like many celebrities, one of them being that he was allegedly killed. Well yesterday, news broke that no criminal charges were filed against his death.
“Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” the attorney said.
The pill was Fentanyl, and it’s about 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin according to CNN. It’s been two whole years since Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator at his home/recording studio Paisley Park.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
- Purple Rain Invasion
- Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
- Deray Davis Used To Steal For His Mother
- Stevie J To Represent Himself In Child Support Case Against Joseline Hernandez
- Eric Bellinger Freestyle Flow Just Shredded A Classic
- ‘Pretty Ricky’ Members Pleasure P and Baby Blue Get Into Physical Altercation
- Travis Scott Reportedly Files Countersuit Over Super Bowl Performance Cancellation
- Yandy Smith-Harris Surprises 30 Girls With Prom Dresses
- Southwest Makes Emergency Landing, 1 Passenger Dead
- Men Arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks Speak Out