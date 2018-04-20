J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With New Album, ‘KOD’ [ALBUM STREAM]

14 reads Leave a comment
J. Cole teased a new album on Monday. Here it is late Thursday night and KOD is out in full on all streaming platforms. Check it below plus the trailer for the album as well.
1. We all know J. Cole’s real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole. But did you know he was born in Frankfurt, Germany?Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. J. Cole’s mom is German & his dad, who left a young Jermaine behind very early on in his life, is African-American.Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. The “extent” of his “prepared food” repertoire goes only so far as cereal and PB&Js.Source:Getty 3 of 16
4. J. Cole’s first rap name was Blaza. His second was Therapist.Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. He considered himself the underdog. He’s quoted as saying: “I’ve always been an underdog. I feel like I beat the odds.”Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. One time, when he was younger, J. Cole rocked a rattail ‘do long enough to wrap around his face… he paired it with a “Bobby Brown fade.”Source:Instagram 6 of 16
7. J. Cole moved his “Born Sinner” release date up from June 25th to June 18th to, specifically, compete with Kanye West’s “Yeezus.”Source:Getty 7 of 16
8. J. Cole’s favorite New Yorker, dead or alive, is Tupac.Source:Getty 8 of 16
9. J. Cole stands tall at 6’3″ – he’s one inch taller than his mentor, Jay Z.Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. He was first-chair violinist back in high school.Source:Instagram 10 of 16
11. It was J. Cole’s mom who encouraged his production, buying her son a $1,300 ASR-X for Christmas so he could make beats at home.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. J. Cole has worked as a newspaper ad salesman and a bill collector, in addition to dressing as a kangaroo while working at a skating rink.Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. He first attempted to work with Jay Z after college. In 2007, Hov dismissed the young rapper and the beat tape he was trying to shop around.Source:Getty 13 of 16
14. That same night, J. Cole stood around and waited for Jay Z to arrive at the studio, for 3 hours, in the rain – only to get the cold shoulder from Hov.Source:Getty 14 of 16
15. Cole attended St. John’s University in Queens, NYC. He majored in Communication and minored in Business. He also graduated Magna Cum Laude.Source:Instagram 15 of 16
16. Cole’s “2014 Forest Hill Drive” has officially dubbed him a platinum recording artist.Source:Instagram 16 of 16
