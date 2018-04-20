Entertainment News
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With New Album, ‘KOD’ [ALBUM STREAM]

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

J. Cole teased a new album on Monday. Here it is late Thursday night and KOD is out in full on all streaming platforms. Check it below plus the trailer for the album as well.

