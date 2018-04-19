Kruz Newz: 8 Year Old Student Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to School.

An 8-year-old student at St. Mary’s County school, was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. Another student alerted the teachers that this student had a gun. Both of his parents are active duty military members and the gun is believed to have come from his home. The most important thing I think we can do is tell these kids to always tell the teachers when they might have seen something or heard something. Better safe than sorry!

8-year-old arrested in St. Mary's County for bringing loaded gun to elementary school, deputies say https://t.co/OquW2fnBwX pic.twitter.com/4Hy10SQ8kF — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 19, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: