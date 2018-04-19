J Kruz
Kruz Newz: 8 Year Old Student Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to School.

Close up of a semi-automatic pistol

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

An 8-year-old student at St. Mary’s County school, was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.  Another student alerted the teachers that this student had a gun.  Both of his parents are active duty military members and the gun is believed to have come from his home.  The most important thing I think we can do is tell these kids to always tell the teachers when they might have seen something or heard something.  Better safe than sorry!

