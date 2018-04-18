DJ Kayotik
Ric Flair Joins Offset & Metro Boomin On “The Tonight Show”

producer Metro Boomin at The Fader Fort

Source: Getty

Offset and Metro Boomin brought Wrestle Mania to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With Metro Boomin on the tables, Offset was joined by wrestle legend, Ric Flair, for a performance of the smash hit “Ric Flair Drip”.

