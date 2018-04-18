Kruz Newz: Teacher Could be Fired for Making Pancakes in Class

0 reads Leave a comment
A teacher in Pennsylvania, Kyle Byler, was suspended without pay on April 10th because he brought an electric griddle and made each student a whole grain pancake to eat during their PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) test.
Man, I wish a teacher had made me breakfast when I was in school!
UPDATE: Teacher not being fired for making pancakes during PSSA test, district says
Source: PennLive
