New Music: P. Diddy’s Son King Combs Drops “Eyez On C” [VIDEO]

Check out new music by P. Diddy‘s son King Combs titled “Eyez On C,” in which he remixes 2Pac‘s song “All Eyez On Me.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

