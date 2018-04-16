Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

Not sure anyone is going to win in this family feud.

TMZ is reporting Tamar Braxton has now been booted off big sister Toni’s tour amid her divorce drama with estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Traci and Toni were originally set to open up Toni’s set, but the fallout between Tamar’s split with Vince has left their sister tour plans in shambles.

Just days ago we reported Vince was escorted out of the “Love & War” songstress’ home by security after a dispute. This recent incident comes amid allegations of abuse and physical violence in their relationship that led to their split.

Despite their seemingly contentious relationship, Herbert still manages Tay Tay, and Toni’s tour promoters reportedly didn’t want to take their drama on the road.

Can you blame them?

The tour kicks off May 22.

