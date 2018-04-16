Local DFW News
Cool Things To Do In Ft. Worth, TX

Farlin Ave
Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Fort Worth

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty

Although neighboring cities, Ft. Worth is most times overshadowed by Dallas. But did you know there are plenty of things to do in Ft. Worth? Check out what the city has to offer below.

RETAIL

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Shopping

  • Go shopping at Hulen Mall, located at 4800 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132.
  • Go shopping at Ridgmar Mall, located at 1888 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116.
  • Go shopping at The Shops at Clearfork, located at 5188 Monahans Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
  • Go shopping at Sundance Square, located at 201 Main Street, Ste. 700, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

 

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 21, 2014 - Pizza cook Jorge Agundez, cq, taking a pizza out of the oven at B

Source: Ricardo DeAratanha / Getty

Food

  • Go eat at Blaze Pizza, located at 5925 Convair Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76109.
  • Go eat at Buttons Restaurant, located at 4701 West Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
  • Go eat at Cowboy Chicken, located at 4972 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76132.
  • Go eat at Taco Diner, located at 5912 Convair Drive, Suite 212, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
  • Go eat at Dutch’s Hamburgers, located at 3009 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
  • Go eat at Hoffbrau Steaks, located at 1712 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
  • Go eat at The Woodshed Smokehouse, located at 3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
  • Go eat at Mellow Mushroom, located at 3455 Blue Bonnet Cir , Fort Worth, TX 76109.
  • Go eat at Zoes Kitchen, located at 5917 Convair Dr Suite 309, Ft.Worth, TX 76109.

AUTO: APR 08 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Adventures

There you have it. Plenty of things to do. Plenty of things to see. Trust me—you won’t get bored.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Ft. Worth , Texas

