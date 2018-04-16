Cool Things To Do In Ft. Worth, TX

1 reads Leave a comment
Although neighboring cities, Ft. Worth is most times overshadowed by Dallas. But did you know there are plenty of things to do in Ft. Worth? Check out what the city has to offer below.
Shopping
- Go shopping at Hulen Mall, located at 4800 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132.
- Go shopping at Ridgmar Mall, located at 1888 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116.
- Go shopping at The Shops at Clearfork, located at 5188 Monahans Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
- Go shopping at Sundance Square, located at 201 Main Street, Ste. 700, Fort Worth, TX 76102.
Food
- Go eat at Blaze Pizza, located at 5925 Convair Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76109.
- Go eat at Buttons Restaurant, located at 4701 West Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go eat at Cowboy Chicken, located at 4972 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76132.
- Go eat at Taco Diner, located at 5912 Convair Drive, Suite 212, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
- Go eat at Dutch’s Hamburgers, located at 3009 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
- Go eat at Hoffbrau Steaks, located at 1712 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go eat at The Woodshed Smokehouse, located at 3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go eat at Mellow Mushroom, located at 3455 Blue Bonnet Cir , Fort Worth, TX 76109.
- Go eat at Zoes Kitchen, located at 5917 Convair Dr Suite 309, Ft.Worth, TX 76109.
Adventures
- Go explore the Fort Worth Zoo, located at 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76110.
- Go explore the Fort Worth Stockyards, located at 130 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164.
- Go explore the Main Event, located at 2601 Presidio Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177.
- Go explore the Texas Motor Speedway, located at 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76177.
- Go explore the Stockyards Championship Rodeo, located at 121 E. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164.
- Go explore the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, located at 1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go explore the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, located at 1720 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go explore the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency facility, located at 9000 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131.
- Go explore the Flight Deck Trampoline Park, located at 7751 Scott Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108.
- Go explore Six Flags Over Texas, located at 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington, TX 76010.
- Go explore Ft. Worth Water Gardens, located at 1502 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.
- Go explore Burger’s Lake, located at 1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114.
- Go explore the Christian Arts Museum, located at 3221 Hamilton Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
- Go see a movie at the Movie Tavern, located at 2872 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
There you have it. Plenty of things to do. Plenty of things to see. Trust me—you won’t get bored.
