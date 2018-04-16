DJ Kayotik
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts

DJ Kayotik
Cardi B In Concert - New York City

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Cardi B is dripping with success. This week, her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy takes the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. In its first week, the LP earned 255,000 in equivalent album units with 103,000 of the sum in tradition sales.

Invasion Of Privacy also marks the most streams in a week by any female artist ever and the second biggest debut this year, trailing Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods. Congrats, Cardi.

 
Cardi B "Invasion of Privacy" Tops Charts

