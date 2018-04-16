Nina Nesbitt Talks Ed Sheeran & Reveals Her Netflix Watchlist [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
Nina Nesbitt Talks Ed Sheeran & Reveals Her Netflix Watchlist

Edinburgh native Nina Nesbitt is capping off a stellar start to 2018 with a tour supporting Jake Bugg in addition to this massive single launch for her song “The Best You Had.”

Last week, she was in Indy performing live at Old National Centre, however she couldn’t leave Indy without chatting with Radio Now’s own Eliott King.

Watch the full interview above, to see what Nina had to say about Ed Sheeran, her crazy tour experiences, her favorite shows and movies on Netflix right now and much more!

photos