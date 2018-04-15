Beyonce’s Remarkable Performance Coachella 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Beyoncé shuts Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival down with her AMAZING performance Saturday night! We don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing, that’s for sure!

If you haven’t heard already, Beyoncé killed it with her performance at the Coachella festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Her performance included history with marvelous choreography and musical direction. The performance began with horns and an ecstatic marching band resembling historically black college football halftime shows. She included Southern black musical traditions from New Orleans and Houston’s chopped-and-screwed hip hop.

She sung and danced to many of her hit singles such as “Formation”, “Baby Boy”, “Drunk in Love”, etc. She performed for almost two hours, with only a few breaks and she kept her voice in control. She was originally supposed to perform at Coachella last year, but when she got pregnant, she rescheduled to this April. Boy… it was worth the wait!

“Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella”, she said midset. She continued on to say, “Ain’t that ’bout a bitch”. Her performance had ancestral tributes and cultural continuum when she sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ to refer to as the black national anthem.

During the second half of the show, Jay-Z came out on ‘Deja Vu’. Then a true surprise, Destiney’s Child group mates came out: Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They performed throwback hits.

Overall, Beyoncé’s performance is something that will be talked about for a long time. I enjoyed every second of her performance! Did you?

Coachella featured an amazing set by #Beyonce Saturday night https://t.co/Lt5kiodqYA — Cactus Hugs (@ItsCactusHugs) April 15, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams