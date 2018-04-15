Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Beyonce’s Remarkable Performance Coachella 2018

Veda Loca
0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Beyoncé shuts Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival down with her AMAZING performance Saturday night! We don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing, that’s for sure!

If you haven’t heard already, Beyoncé killed it with her performance at the Coachella festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Her performance included history with marvelous choreography and musical direction. The performance began with horns and an ecstatic marching band resembling historically black college football halftime shows. She included Southern black musical traditions from New Orleans and Houston’s chopped-and-screwed hip hop.

She sung and danced to many of her hit singles such as “Formation”, “Baby Boy”, “Drunk in Love”, etc. She performed for almost two hours, with only a few breaks and she kept her voice in control. She was originally supposed to perform at Coachella last year, but when she got pregnant, she rescheduled to this April. Boy… it was worth the wait!

“Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella”, she said midset. She continued on to say, “Ain’t that ’bout a bitch”. Her performance had ancestral tributes and cultural continuum when she sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ to refer to as the black national anthem.

During the second half of the show, Jay-Z came out on ‘Deja Vu’. Then a true surprise, Destiney’s Child group mates came out: Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They performed throwback hits.

Overall, Beyoncé’s performance is something that will be talked about for a long time. I enjoyed every second of her performance! Did you?

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’

62 photos Launch gallery

Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’

Continue reading Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’

Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Beyonce , coachella , jay-z , Queen Bey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 1 day ago
04.14.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 2 days ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 2 days ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 3 days ago
04.12.18
photos