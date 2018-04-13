670 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to USA Today, WR Dez Bryant was released from the Dallas Cowboys today. He’ll definitely be missed by some, not so much by others according to the people on Twitter.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Check out this video with Troy Aikman discussing Dez Bryant.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Dez Bryant Released From Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]
- Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
- I Got Pho…BIA! A List Of The Craziest Fears
- How Could You? Texas Woman Leaves Baby In Ants, Gets 4 Years In Prison [VIDEO]
- Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’
- Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics
- Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts
- What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At Cardi B On Twitter
- Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
- ‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off B613
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
16 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
1. Dez BryantSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Tony RomoSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Emmitt SmithSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Deion SandersSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Michael IrvinSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Troy AikmanSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Drew BledsoeSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Morris ClaiborneSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Terence NewmanSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Terrell OwensSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Keyshawn JohnsonSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Larry BrownSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Ed 'Too Tall' JonesSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Herschel WalkerSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Darren WoodsonSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Greg EllisSource:Getty 16 of 16
comments – add yours