Dez Bryant Released From Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

farlinave
670 reads
Dallas at Philadelphia

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

According to USA Today, WR Dez Bryant was released from the Dallas Cowboys today. He’ll definitely be missed by some, not so much by others according to the people on Twitter.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Check out this video with Troy Aikman discussing Dez Bryant.

 

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders

DALLAS COWBOYS , dex bryant

