Dez Bryant Released From Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

According to USA Today, WR Dez Bryant was released from the Dallas Cowboys today. He’ll definitely be missed by some, not so much by others according to the people on Twitter.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dez Bryant got cut? Wtf… — Jollof Papi 🇬🇭 (@GhanaNYC) April 13, 2018

The Dez Bryant Era in Dallas is Expected to Come to an End – @dean_pauleywtp https://t.co/HR85qP4DM6 pic.twitter.com/c9Tax5vN3a — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) April 13, 2018

Dez Bryant officially a free agent pic.twitter.com/pDCZIzl2Sp — Banner 18 (@frankaguiar21) April 13, 2018

Where are the photoshops with Dez in a Redskins jersey already? I’d pay to see Bryant/Norman match ups in practice. — Adam (@DHH_Adam) April 13, 2018

I could see Dez Bryant going to the Packers or Patriots — K e n d r i a✨ (@adoringkendria) April 13, 2018

Bye Felicia! Cowboys cut Dez Bryant https://t.co/mxyy9G3twB via @ProFootballTalk — Kim Wise Hamilton (@KimHaml10) April 13, 2018

Cowboys let go of Dez Bryant👀👀 — K. M. O. 🇵🇷 (@kayyemmohh17) April 13, 2018

Check out this video with Troy Aikman discussing Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant released wow — A Lost Soul (@XansAndPorn) April 13, 2018

Damn dez bryant — ㅤㅤ (@ionlyknowfancy) April 13, 2018

