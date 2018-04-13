Close-Up Of Ants On Rock

How Could You? Texas Woman Leaves Baby In Ants, Gets 4 Years In Prison [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, a Texas woman just got 4 years for abandoning her newborn baby in a pile of ants. The 22 year old, Sidney Woytasczyk, claims she didn’t know she was pregnant. The judge wasn’t buying that.

