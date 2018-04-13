9 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, a Texas woman just got 4 years for abandoning her newborn baby in a pile of ants. The 22 year old, Sidney Woytasczyk, claims she didn’t know she was pregnant. The judge wasn’t buying that.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
- Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
- I Got Pho…BIA! A List Of The Craziest Fears
- How Could You? Texas Woman Leaves Baby In Ants, Gets 4 Years In Prison [VIDEO]
- Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’
- Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him To Do Black Comics
- Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts
- What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At Cardi B On Twitter
- Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
- ‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off B613
- Rick Ross Smashed Gummo Remix
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
How Do You Like Your Grilled Cheese? (PHOTO GALLERY)
26 photos Launch gallery
How Do You Like Your Grilled Cheese? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Grilled Cheese Seafood Salad SandwichSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. Close-Up Of Grilled Cheese SandwichSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Grilled Ham & Swiss on SourdoughSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. LeeFest: The NeverlandSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. Grilled Cheese Steak SandwichSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Grilled cheese and meatloaf sandwichSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. Gluten FreeSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Close-Up Of Grilled Cheese Sandwich With French Fried And Bread Served On TableSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. Grilled CheeseSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. High Angle View Of Tomato Soup With Cheese Sandwich Served In PlateSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. Grilled Italian Veggie Melted Cheese Sandwich on a Cutting BoardSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. Toasted sandwichSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Grilled cheese sandwichSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Bacon, Brie and PearSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Grilled Macaroni and Cheese SandwichSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Toast with cheese and tomatoesSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwich with FriesSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Bacon, Brie and PearSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Close-Up Of Bread In PlateSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. Toasted Cheese Sandwich.Source:Getty 20 of 26
21. Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese SandwichSource:Getty 21 of 26
22. cheese sandwichSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. Cheesy French Toast SandwichSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. Conceptual Junk FoodSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Open Faced Melted Cheese Italian SandwichSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Sliced grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soupSource:Getty 26 of 26
comments – add yours