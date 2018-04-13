How Could You? Texas Woman Leaves Baby In Ants, Gets 4 Years In Prison [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a Texas woman just got 4 years for abandoning her newborn baby in a pile of ants. The 22 year old, Sidney Woytasczyk, claims she didn’t know she was pregnant. The judge wasn’t buying that.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

A Texas woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for abandoning her newborn daughter in a flower bed where the child was laster found covered with ants. https://t.co/rebROHnrEF — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) April 12, 2018

