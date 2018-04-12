2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival

2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival

Photo by 2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
2 reads
Leave a comment

Rae Sremmurd have announced a triple album on the way, almost ready to drop. Until them, they’ve been dropping little gems like “Chanel” with Pharrell and more. Here’s another one called “Guatemala” to hold you over.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

quatemala , Rae Sremmurd , slim jxmmi , Swae Lee

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth… To A Girl
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
This Is What Your Boyfriend Does With Your…
 3 hours ago
04.12.18
Life Hack: Cheating On Your Math Test Just…
 3 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 7 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Daniel Caesar
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. “Best Part” [New Video]
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Bun B
Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 23 hours ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 1 day ago
04.11.18
photos