Young M.A. Directs New All-Girl Porno??

Global Grind Staff
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Ma Gets Behind The Camera To Direct All Girl Adult Movie For Porn Hub

Young M.A. is out here proving she’s more than just a rapper by taking a seat in the director’s chair. She is the first artist to direct a movie in a new series called “The Visionaries Directors’ Club“.

“It’s about a girl, a virgin…It’s her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she’s mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise.”

M.A was given complete access some of Porn Hubs biggest stars to shoot her movie such as Anya Ivy, Yara Skye, Zoey Reyes, Jenna Sativa, Shyla Jennings, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Elena Koshka, Milana May, and Ana Foxxx.

Check out the NSFW trailer below:

2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 9

The Life & Times Of Young M.A. (Photo Gallery)

