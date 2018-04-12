Kruz Newz: Cancun Saw 14 Murders in a 36 Hour Timespan

Within 36 hours on April 4th, Cancun saw 14 murders, the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe. At least five other people were wounded by gunshots. Cancun is one of Mexico’s biggest tourist destinations.

Streets of Cancun run red with 14 murders in 36 hours https://t.co/6m0MAUNMlw pic.twitter.com/eQBrkUXadk — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2018

