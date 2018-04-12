Kruz Newz: Cancun Saw 14 Murders in a 36 Hour Timespan

11 reads Leave a comment
Within 36 hours on April 4th, Cancun saw 14 murders, the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe. At least five other people were wounded by gunshots. Cancun is one of Mexico’s biggest tourist destinations.
