Kruz Newz: Texas Teacher Quits Job Because of Rude Parents, Bad Kids and Poor Pay

A teacher from a Dallas suburb says she had to quit her job because of rude parents, bad kids and poor pay!  She posted pics from her classroom and her explanation that she posted on Facebook below!  A lot of people were commenting in response to her Facebook post which has gone viral and a lot of those people especially other teachers, were not agreeing with her!

