Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Daniel Caesar brought the best part to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. With his trusty guitar and H.E.R. close by, the two performed their sultry duet from Caesar’s Freudian album.

