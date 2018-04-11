Gucci Mane Album Release Party

600 Thousand Dollars On That

Gucci Mane has struct gold and a little more than that.

After recent internet shake up with the “Trap music sound”.

He puts himself in front of the Ferrari skip line list.

Press Play check out Tmz’s opinions on Guwop most recent

purchase.

