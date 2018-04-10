The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sits down with our Sr. Entertainment Editor Xilla Valentine to promote his new movie Rampage. Based on the classic arcade game, The Rock plays Davis Okoye, a primatologist who shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. When a rogue genetic experiment goes awry, the gentle ape transforms into a raging monster and Okoye must save the day. During their sit down the two discuss how Dwayne Johnson copes with sadness, when he realized he was living his dreams and what he misses more about his life before fame.

Check it out and go see Rampage in theaters everywhere Friday 4/13

