DJ Kayotik
Cardi B Performs "Money Bag" on The Tonight Show

djkayotik979
24 reads
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

The Tonight Show Starring Cardi B

Cardi B took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the late night show’s first co-host. During the show, she participated in a few skits and spoke on her pregnancy, upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, her catch phrases and more. Of course, Bardi hit the stage for the musical performance of one her new tracks “Money Bag”. Invasion Of Privacy in stores now.

 

 

cardi b , jimmy fallon , the tonight show

Cardi B Performs "Money Bag" on The Tonight Show

