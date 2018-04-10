Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show Starring Cardi B

Cardi B took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the late night show’s first co-host. During the show, she participated in a few skits and spoke on her pregnancy, upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, her catch phrases and more. Of course, Bardi hit the stage for the musical performance of one her new tracks “Money Bag”. Invasion Of Privacy in stores now.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!