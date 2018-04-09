Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Georgia Man Fired for Butt-Dialing His Boss!

JKruz
6 reads
Leave a comment

A Georgia man is suing his former boss, after losing his job because he butt-dialed his boss while ranting about his boss to his wife for over 12 minutes!  The former employee claims his boss broke a law by eavesdropping!   Man, you always gotta double-check that the phone is hung up!

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

March For Our Lives

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

25 photos Launch gallery

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Georgia Man Fired for Butt-Dialing His Boss!

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

Boss , butt-dialing , Fired , Rants , suing

comments – add yours
Videos