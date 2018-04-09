Kruz Newz: Georgia Man Fired for Butt-Dialing His Boss!

6 reads Leave a comment
A Georgia man is suing his former boss, after losing his job because he butt-dialed his boss while ranting about his boss to his wife for over 12 minutes! The former employee claims his boss broke a law by eavesdropping! Man, you always gotta double-check that the phone is hung up!
