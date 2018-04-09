Kruz Newz: Georgia Man Fired for Butt-Dialing His Boss!

A Georgia man is suing his former boss, after losing his job because he butt-dialed his boss while ranting about his boss to his wife for over 12 minutes! The former employee claims his boss broke a law by eavesdropping! Man, you always gotta double-check that the phone is hung up!

Georgia man sues ex-boss after ‘pocket dial’ cost his jobhttps://t.co/aNUrPtX63S pic.twitter.com/j870nG2oBG — The Tuscaloosa News (@tuscaloosanews) April 9, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest: