Cardi B Performs “Bodak Yellow” + “Bartier Cardi” + “Be Careful” on SNL

Cardi B’s takeover continued with her SNL debut Saturday night. Hosted by actor Chadwick Boseman, Cardi hit the stage for a medley including “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”. For her return, she confirmed her pregnancy and revealed her baby bump while performing “Be Careful”. Congrats! Cardi B’s is due this summer, but her debut album Invasion Of Privacy is out now.

