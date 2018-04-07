DJ Kayotik
New Music: Nelly ft. Jacquees “Freaky With You”

djkayotik979
Z1079 Summer Jam 2017 @stretch_34

Z1079 Summer Jam 2017 @stretch_34

Nelly is back and wants to freak with you. Featuring Jacquees, the St. Louis veteran returns to please his lady by any means on his brand new single.

jacquees , nelly

